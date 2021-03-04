Instrument repair vital to young musician’s lives

ATHENS, Ala. – Learning to play a musical instrument is a vital part of many young people’s lives and those who repair instruments for schools are often crucial to a young musician’s career – especially when they’re first learning how to play.

“The music, playing an instrument, can help a child survive school because they come in here and it’s one thing that they can do and have fun doing and it’s enough that they can blend in,” said Jennifer Janzen, a band director at East Limestone High School.

An instrument often brings life-altering benefits to a young person’s life that can be cut short when something needs to be fixed.

“To take that instrument away, it leaves open the door to a behavioral problem, but also, they get further behind, and when a kid gets behind, their self-esteem can really fall,” Janzen said.

There are many people who help fix instruments, often at no cost, for years, Janzen said.

When a major repair needs to happen, it can set a student back weeks.

Jake Madonia, with Madison Band Supply, has a mobile repair vehicle where he says instruments can be fixed in a day or less.

“When something goes bad with the instrument, the child’s first thought is that it’s something that they are doing rather than the instrument,” Madonia said. “Being able to come in and make sure their instrument is working properly gives them the confidence and gives them the ability to be the best that they can be.”

Those who repair instruments are often a vital part of building a young musician’s confidence.

“They are what keeps us going because you can take a child that’s not the greatest student and put an instrument in their hands and they have something to work with, with their hands, they’re working their feet, they’re working their arms, their brains and they’re not a problem,” Janzen said.

While News 19 was talking with Madonia at Madison Band Supply, a saxophone player from Alabama A&M came into the store with an instrument and said he’d miss a show that night if it wasn’t fixed.

Madonia says he was able to return the repaired saxophone to the musician later that day.