LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility is recovering after prison officials detail an assault incident earlier this week.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), an inmate-on-inmate assault was reported at the facility on April 11.

Karocka Bledsoe, 43, was found injured in the bathroom.

Bledsoe was transported to the health care unit to be assessed by the medical staff before being taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Bledsoe has been serving a 30-year sentence for first-degree robbery in Morgan County, with just over four years left to serve.

The Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating this incident, ADOC said.