LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility was assaulted on Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

A spokesperson with ADOC confirmed with News 19 that 38-year-old Terry Wayne Curry II was the victim of an inmate assault earlier this week.

Officials said Curry was evaluated and treated at the facility’s Health Care Unit, but staff later determined he required a higher level of care, which resulted in him being taken to a local hospital.

Terry Wayne Curry, II (ADOC)

Curry remains hospitalized at this time, ADOC said, as the Law Enforcement Services Division investigates the assault.

Curry is serving a 25-year sentence for Class A Drug Offenses out of Madison County.