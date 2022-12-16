A man from Indiana was arrested in Athens after authorities say he traveled here to meet up with a teenage girl. (Athens Police Department)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man from Indiana was arrested after authorities say he was Snapchatting with a teenage girl in Athens.

According to Brett Constable with the Athens Police Department, 19-year-old Tristan Martin Doty of Evansville, Indiana was arrested on Thursday.

Constable said a 13-year-old girl came to her parents and told them that she had been sent inappropriate pictures through Snapchat.

The teen added that the man who allegedly sent them had also threatened to hurt her.

An investigation into the situation began after the parents notified the police, who developed Doty as a suspect.

Doty was extradited to Limestone County from Indiana around 2 p.m. on December 16.

Constable says the investigation is ongoing and no further details will be made available at this time.