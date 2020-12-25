Improvised Christmas-decorated yard used as festive photo backdrop for hundreds in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — While reuniting with family outside the household might be discouraged this Christmas, one grandma in north Alabama got creative to help spread cheer for families across multiple counties.

Countless couples and families have already chosen to take their photos and spend quality socially distanced time together at the front yard of Sherry, who chooses to go by her first name, at 807 Pryor Street in Athens, near Athens State University.

“I love Athens,” neighbor Jennifer Hooper said. And it’s people like Sherry that make our town so special.”

That’s because about a month before Christmas, Sherry decided to create a holiday-themed photo backdrop complete with music and props surrounding her small camper trailer.

She said she otherwise wouldn’t get to see her family for Christmas because of underlying health conditions, and after praying, wanted to improvise.

“They all how much I love my camper and how my grandchildren love my camper,” Sherry said. “And so I thought, ‘I’m gonna pull that thing out front so that everybody can enjoy it.”

Neighbor Jennifer Hooper noticed the decked out Christmas camper, posted it to Facebook and got more than 50 shares in minutes, before having to reassure users that Sherry is not charging anyone to take pictures at it.

“I just think it’s so cool how she has come up with a way, with it being Christmas season and COVID season, that she’s come with a way that we can celebrate in a way that we won’t get sick,” Hooper said.

“You don’t have to really have anything to share with other people if you want to show you care and love other people,” Sherry said.

“Just (share) whatever it is you have.”