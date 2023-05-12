LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 southbound is blocking the left lane in Limestone County, about seven miles north of the Athens exit.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is working a multi-vehicle crash that they say occurred at 3:50 p.m. on Friday on I-65 southbound near mile 358.

Because of the crash, the left southbound lane is currently blocked, and Troopers expect it to be for “an undetermined amount of time.”

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are monitoring the crash, and say they will provide updates as they come.

This is a developing story.