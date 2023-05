LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said two people are injured after a wreck on Interstate 565.

HPD said officers responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the westbound lanes of I-565 near Greenbrier Road around 8:15 p.m.

The department said that one person was seriously injured in the crash while another person received minor injuries.

HPD said no lanes were impacted due to the wreck but asked that drivers used caution in the area.