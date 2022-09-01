Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville man has died from injuries he sustained during an accident Wednesday afternoon.

The Alabama Law Enforcement (ALEA) said 43-year-old Michael Gene Preston was driving on U.S. 72 near Sod Road, west of Athens, when his car left the road and hit a tree.

They said Preston was ejected from the car and taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries on Thursday, according to ALEA.

ALEA said Troopers will continue to investigate the accident and no further information is available at this time.