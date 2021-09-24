Huntsville man accused of raping woman in front of her children found not guilty

While found not guilty of first-degree rape, Rorey George Otey was found guilty of third-degree domestic violence and will be sentenced on Dec. 2. (Photo courtesy Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man who was charged with first-degree rape in 2016 has been found not guilty.

Court records show Rorey George Otey, 41, was acquitted on a first-degree rape charge Friday.

Otey was initially arrested in April 2016 after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint at Athens-Limestone Hospital about a possible rape and assault on Segers Road earlier in the day.

Otey was also charged with third-degree domestic violence and was found guilty on that charge.

He will be sentenced on the domestic violence charge on Dec. 2.