ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Several emergency crews in and around Limestone County responded to the call of a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the area of Kirby Lane in Athens just after 7 a.m. for a structure fire. Athens Utilities and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department also responded.

The structure, believed to be a trailer, has collapsed, according to firefighters on scene.

Crews on scene were reportedly paging “everyone available” because they needed additional manpower.

Trucks from the Ardmore Fire Department, Oak Grove, Elkmont and Piney Chapel Fire & Rescue responded. News 19 crews on scene say all fire crews that arrived were told to hook up to the hydrants, as there was more fire than expected.

Smoke continues to rise from the area as firefighters work to put out the blaze.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.