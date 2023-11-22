LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Homewood police officer has been arrested after authorities say he sexually abused a person from Limestone County, whom he met on a dating app.

Ronald Vernarr Hughes, a Homewood police officer, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says that on August 28, Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick took a report for sexual abuse, where the victim stated they met Hughes on the dating app ‘Hinge.’ The victim said they discussed meeting for a date.

“Hughes traveled to the victim’s home in Limestone County from his home in Blount County,” LCSO said.

Chief Investigator Caleb Durden and Investigator Jesse Gibson conducted the investigation and presented the case to a Limestone County Grand Jury this month, and that grand jury found probable cause to indict him for first-degree sexual abuse.

A warrant was issued for Hughes’s arrest and he turned himself in at the sheriff’s office on Friday, November 17.

Hughes was released on a $10,000 bond, according to LCSO.