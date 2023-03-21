ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The High School Ready to Work Regional Hiring Day was held at Athens State University.

High school seniors from across North Alabama gathered as they were introduced to career opportunities they could be set up with after graduating.

While many of the students will choose not to pursue a college education, the event was designed to create additional possibilities for those searching for alternative routes after high school.

Irene Mitchell a senior at East Limestone High School, believes the event enabled her to pursue other career pathways.

“This program introduced me to other options besides college I can go get certifications and go straight to the workforce, this program gives you those steps to get there,” Mitchell said.

Students also had a chance to take part in real interviews with different companies.

Kandice Hall with Onin Staffing is the High School Ready to Work Regional Hiring Day Organizer. She says the event’s interviews for students will create an actual job opportunity.

“Real interviews is really a confidence booster when they can say I’ve got five offers from five different employers and they get to pick at the end of the day where do they want to go start their career,” Hall told News 19.

The official hire date for students who landed jobs at the event will be on May 9, followed by a celebration for their new career beginnings.