Here are the COVID-19 protocols Athens is following

ATHENS, Ala. – The city of Athens has made some changes to protect citizens and employees from the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 disease.

With the exception of the city’s recreation center and senior center, city facilities were still open for regular business hours as of March 17. City officials said anyone with a fever or who had not been fever-free for 48 hours should contact city departments by phone or email. A directory of city departments is available on the city’s website.

The Athens Senior Center is closed until at least April 3.

The Athens Recreation Center is closed to public use. Organized recreational activities were suspended until at least March 20.

The city’s curbside recycling program has been suspended, because there are no inmates available to help operate the facility. The city said it would update citizens when service could resume.

Athens Municipal Court and Defensive Driving Courses were suspended. Municipal court was suspended through April 16, and the Defensive Driving Courses also were suspended through that time. Questions can be handled by calling the court clerk’s office at 256-233-8733 or court@athensal.us. Municipal court cases have been rescheduled as follows:

March 16 Defensive Driving: Rescheduled to May 18, 6-10 p.m.

March 19 trials: Rescheduled to May 21 (time of trial remains the same)

March 26: Rescheduled to April 23 at 9 a.m.

April 2: Rescheduled to April 30 at 9 a.m.

April 9: Rescheduled to May 7 at 9 a.m.

April 16: Rescheduled to June 18 (time of trial remains the same)

Athens Police will be working to limit exposure by asking callers who request assistance at their home or business some additional questions pertaining to whether they’ve had a fever, traveled outside the United States or have flu-like symptoms.

Athens Utilities services will be remotely available through the internet, by calling 256-232-8750 or emailing customeraccounts@athens-utilities.com. Customers can pay by phone, online, drive-through or night deposit. Customers also can use the website to request new service, fill out a form for bank draft, request service disconnections and pay fees.