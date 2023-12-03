LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is dead after being struck by multiple vehicles in an overnight wreck on Interstate 565 in Huntsville.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said the incident occurred around 12:22 a.m. Sunday on I-565 Westbound near Greenbrier Road.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) tells News 19 36-year-old Kenneth Terrell Orr was the passenger of the vehicle. The department says Orr pulled over to the right shoulder of I-565 just east of the Greenbrier Road exit.

HPD says Orr exited the vehicle and walked into the travel lanes of I-565. The department adds drivers attempted to swerve and had a wreck. While in the roadway, HPD says Orr was struck by several vehicles.

A HPD spokesperson tells News 19 Orr sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Huntsville Police say no further information is available at this time as the wreck remains under investigation.