LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A suppression hearing in the case against a teenager accused of murdering several family members in 2019 has been set, according to online court documents.

The hearing for Mason Sisk, which was recently delayed, has been set for Friday, August 26 at 9 a.m. The court filing says that a pretrial conference will also be conducted at the same time.

According to court records, Sisk’s defense and state prosecutors are set to focus on a request from the defense, asking that any statements the teen made to investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office following the shootings be thrown out.

Sisk’s defense claims he was not read his Miranda rights. Prosecutors argue that Sisk was not in custody when he was questioned, therefore a Miranda warning was not required.

In September 2019, Sisk was only 14 years old when he confessed to fatally shooting his father, 38-year-old John Wayne Sisk, his stepmother, 35-year-old Mary Sisk and three siblings; a 6-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl and a 6-month-old boy.

Authorities at the time said the teen told them that he had been in the basement when he heard gunshots, so he ran from the home. Investigators said parts of his story weren’t adding up. When they confronted him on this, investigators say he admitted to killing his family.

He also told them where he had tossed the 9mm handgun on the side of the road, investigators said.

Sisk faces one count of capital murder of two or more victims and three counts of capital murder of a victim under the age of 14.