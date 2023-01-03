Defense attorneys for Mason Sisk are expected to appear in court Tuesday for a status hearing ahead of the accused teen murderer’s new trial.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Defense attorneys for Mason Sisk are expected to appear in court Tuesday for a status hearing ahead of the accused teen murderer’s new trial.

This hearing is set to address the forensics on the gun obtained by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) during the course of its investigation.

Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise declared a mistrial in Sisk’s first trial in September after prosecutors informed the court that FBI computer experts – after three years – had finally unlocked Sisk’s adoptive mother’s phone. But the trial was already underway and the court ruled the defense needed access to the phone’s information.

A suppression hearing is set for January 13 regarding Sisk’s alleged confession and any evidence that was gathered as a result of that confession.

Sisk was 14 years old on September 2, 2019, when deputies with the LCSO found John Wayne Sisk, 38, Mary Sisk, 35, and three children — 6-year-old Kane, 4-year-old Aurora and 6-month-old Colson. All had been shot in the head and killed.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the scene of the crime in Elkmont on the night of the murders.

During a December hearing, prosecutors told the court they wanted to collect DNA samples from Sisk. The court granted that request, authorizing the collection of saliva and hair samples from Sisk. The prosecution said it wants to test the alleged murder weapon to see if Sisk’s DNA is on it.

Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise also ordered the defense to be given immediate and daily access to Mary Sisk’s phone to analyze the contents.

The defense has previously argued that Sisk was detained and questioned for an extended period without being read his Miranda rights. A video played in the first trial showed Sisk eventually being read his Miranda rights and later confessing to the killings. The defense has asked that the confession and any evidence gathered as a result of it, including the location of the alleged murder weapon, be barred from the second trial.

Sisk’s retrial is set to take place on February 13.

News 19 will be in the courtroom for today’s hearing at the Limestone County Courthouse and will provide updates on the case.