ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — North Alabama, the Athens Buc-ee’s is complete! After just over a year of construction, the travel center is ready to open its doors to guests.

Home of the “world’s cleanest bathrooms and friendliest beaver,” the over 53,000 square foot travel center will open Monday, November 21 at 6 a.m.

The new Buc-ee’s is located at the southeast corner of I-65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road. Along with the retail, food and drink space, you will also find 120 fueling pumps and a car wash.

It is the first one in North Alabama and the third location in the state.

If you’re a Buc-ee’s first-timer, News 19 compiled a list of ‘fan-favorites’ in case you want to know what to snag while you’re there!

Texas Barbecue

If you’re a barbecue lover, you’re in luck. From brisket, pulled pork, turkey and sausage… When you walk in the doors, you’re greeted by the smells of fresh meat being chopped up and slathered in sauce. A bag of fresh Beaver Chips (also in the “Round Up” section) pairs great with a brisket sandwich, in fans’ opinion.

Beaver Nuggets

The sweet-and-savory treat is also another hit with Buc-ee’s fans. Think – a piece of popcorn covered in a sweet coating.

Homemade Fudge

If you’re in the mood for something sweet, Buc-ee’s homemade fudge may just do the trick. There are numerous flavors, and similar to the barbecue, they are made fresh in-house.

‘World Famous Jerky’

Choose from nearly 10 different flavors of jerky – Teriyaki, Mesquite, Lemon Pepper, etc. The ‘Wall of Jerky’ is another huge hit with the fans. You can also get as much (or as little) jerky “by the pound” at the Deli counter.

Beaver Merchandise

If you can think of it, Buc-ee’s probably has merchandise with the beaver’s face on it. From pajamas, coolers, blankets, ornaments, toys and shirts, the options are borderline endless.

Other fan favorites include kolaches, their own brand of coffee and fresh pastries… and of course the beaver, but he’s not edible.

Buc-ee’s Athens brings 250 new jobs to the area and will be a “destination stop in Athens,” according to Mayor Ronnie Marks.

Buc-ee’s was founded in Texas in 1982 and was a primarily Texas-based store for decades. The company started its multi-state expansion in 2019 and now has travel centers in 6 states, with two more on the way.