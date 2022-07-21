LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hazel Green man is facing several charges after authorities say he broke into a business in Limestone County and stole catalytic converters.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says 29-year-old Christopher Shane Butler is responsible for multiple items being stolen from a business recently.

On Monday, July 18, Limestone County Deputy Amy Abercrombie answered a call for a business in the 25000-block of Huntsville Brownsferry Road regarding a reported theft. When she went to the business, Abercrombie found that the locked gates had been cut.

According to the LCSO, Butler had broken into four work trucks, cutting the catalytic converters from three of them.

Authorities say Butler also took a truck toolbox, filling it with various tools from around the business.

Captain Caleb Durden with the Limestone County Criminal Investigations Division arrived on the scene and started collecting evidence – like the several different camera angles from surveillance footage. Durden was able to find several images of Butler and his Chevrolet Tahoe during the incident, which took place on Saturday, July 16.

Investigator Jeff Kilpatrick was assigned to the case and was able to quickly identify the suspect from the footage. Working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Kilpatrick and Durden found Butler and his Tahoe in New Market.

When Butler was arrested, authorities found 2.5 grams of fentanyl inside of a folded-up dollar bill and a loaded 9mm pistol.

Kilpatrick was able to recover some of the stolen items.

Butler was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, first-degree theft, four counts of unlawful breaking and entering and 10 counts of possession of burglar’s tools. He will also likely face charges in Madison County, says the LCSO.

Butler remains in the custody of the Limestone County Jail on a $40,750 bond.