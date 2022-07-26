21-year-old Katie Lee Harbin was last seen on July 25 around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Flanagan Road. (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Athens woman.

21-year-old Katie Lee Harbin was last seen on July 25 around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Flanagan Road.

According to the LCSO, Harbin has multiple tattoos and piercings and may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment.

Katie Harbin

(Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Harbin has brown hair and green eyes, weighs around 250 pounds and stands at about 5’7″.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding where Harbin may be, contact the LCSO at 256-232-0111, or call 911.