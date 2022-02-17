(WHNT) — A Harvest woman was killed in a head-on collision near Ardmore on Wednesday.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say 39-year-old Ashley Brooke Young of Harvest was killed when her 2013 Nissan Sentra crossed the centerline and hit head-on with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner driven by Debra Nunn Zirbel, 59, of Athens.

Both women were airlifted to the hospital where Young died. Nothing was immediately available on Zirbel’s condition.

The crash happened on Alabama Highway 251 near Wooley Springs Road, within five miles of Ardmore.