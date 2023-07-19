LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Habitat for Humanity of the River Valley held its first in-person homeowner applicant information session in Limestone County.

The session was hosted by the Athens-Limestone Homebuilders Association.

Organizers say events like this are crucial opportunities for individuals and families to attend who dream of owning a safe and affordable home.

Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Jeremy Foulks said the cost of living has been one of the biggest challenges they’re looking for more community help and donations for land and building materials to help build more homes.

“These homes that we build in partnership with our community aren’t given away, Habitat homes are sold to families who are in need of the home.”

During the homeowner applicant information session, applicants got the chance

to learn about the application process, selection criteria, and the responsibilities of

being a Habitat homeowner.

Staff was available to answer questions potential applicants may have and provide guidance on how to submit a successful application.

For more information on applying for a Habitat home of about future applicant info sessions, you can visit the Habitat website.