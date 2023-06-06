LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Limestone County grand jury has indicted an Athens man for murder in connection to a shooting that happened just after Christmas 2022.

Online court documents show Jordan Laron Turner was indicted on May 26.

Turner was arrested in December and charged with murder after the Athens Police Department said he shot 29-year-old Cameron Oshai Whitt.

Police say the call came in at 3:30 p.m. about a person being shot in the 2000 block of Aretha Drive. Whitt was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to Athens Police.

Turner was booked into the Limestone County Jail, where he was released less than one week later on a $100,000 bond.

No hearings or other motions had been filed at the time this article was published.