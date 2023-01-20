LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Limestone County Grand Jury has declined to indict a former Limestone County teacher for allegedly having relations with a student.

Thomas Blake Tucker, 25, a former teacher and coach at Limestone County Schools was arrested in Sept. of 2022 after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a tip of a possible inappropriate relationship with a student under 19. He was charged with a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student.

Tucker was later released on bond and resigned from his position with East Limestone High School.

(Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

The grand jury decided to “no bill” the case this term is used to denote that a grand jury declined to indict someone. This functionally means the charges in the case have been dropped.

Court records show that Tucker and the student involved in the case later married on Nov. 6.