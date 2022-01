MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Governor Kay Ivey appointed a new District Judge on Wednesday.

David Puckett was appointed by Ivey to serve as a District Judge of the 39th Judicial Circuit, effective immediately. This court serves the residents of Limestone County.

Puckett is taking Judge Matt Huggins’ seat, according to an official from the Governor’s office.

Huggins was appointed to Limestone County Circuit Judge after Judge Robert Baker announced his retirement at the end of 2021.