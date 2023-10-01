ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — An estimated 10,000+ folk music fans and some 200 contestants will be descending on the grounds of historic Athens State University this week as the 56th annual Old Time Fiddler’s Convention comes to town!

The event, which takes place in Athens on the first full weekend of October each year, is where the Alabama State Fiddle Champion is crowned, along with the top winner in over a dozen other categories being crowned Alabama State Champions.

Organizers have put together a jam-packed lineup for this year’s convention, with different shows taking place from Wednesday, October 4 through Saturday, October 7. You can see a full list of the planned events below:

Wednesday, October 4 at 7 p.m.: Appalachian Roadshow (A special GOSPEL concert that is free and open to the public!)

Thursday, October 5 at 6:30 p.m.: Clearview Bluegrass (FREE Preview Night Opening Act, a Bluegrass Band winner from 2022!)

Thursday, October 5 at 7 p.m.: Appalachian Roadshow (FREE Preview Night Headliners)

Friday, October 6 at 6 p.m.: The Grascals

Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.: The Dan Tyminski Band

Also at the convention, craftsmen will be displaying their work at the annual arts and crafts fair, offering ‘unique and custom-made souvenirs.’

Tickets for this long-running convention are on sale and you can purchase them here.