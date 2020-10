ATHENS, Ala. — Athens officials said a gas leak would keep a portion of Lindsay Lane closed until around 8 p.m.

The gas leak shut down Lindsay Lane between Yorkshire and Pepper roads at around 4:30 p.m.

Officials said Athens Gas Department and Athens Utilities workers were working to close off the underground leak.

There was no need to evacuate anyone in the area, officials said.

The road was expected to be closed for about three hours.