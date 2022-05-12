ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Individuals at some Athens businesses were asked to stay inside Thursday afternoon after a gas leak at a construction site.

Holly Hollman, a spokesperson for the city of Athens, said a contractor at the Whataburger construction site on U.S. 72 East hit a high-pressure gas line.

She explained there were reports of a gas odor coming from the construction site and Athens Gas responded.

Hollman said Athens Gas was able to turn off the leak just before 3 p.m., and while Athens Fire and Rescue had nearby businesses shelter in place for about 15 minutes no one was evacuated from the area.