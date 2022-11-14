A man from Gadsden is facing several drug and gun-related charges after he was arrested in Elkmont last week. (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man from Gadsden is facing several drug and gun-related charges after he was arrested in Elkmont last week.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Christopher Ricky Gibbs was arrested during an operation carried out by the department’s Narcotics Unit.

Christopher Gibbs (Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On November 7, narcotics investigators say they found over one pound of methamphetamine, around $8,000 in cash, two guns, oxycodone pills and marijuana in Gibbs’ vehicle.

One of the guns had been reported stolen out of Carroll County, Georgia, authorities say.

Gibbs, who law enforcement says is a convicted felon, was charged with the following:

Drug trafficking-

Two counts of possession of a concealed weapon without a permit

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Second-degree possession of marijuana

Two counts of possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict

Second-degree receiving stolen property

According to online jail records, Gibbs remains in the custody of the Limestone County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.