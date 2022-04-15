ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – The public will soon have an opportunity to pay their respects to Athens City Councilman Frank Travis, who died Monday morning after a battle with cancer.

Visitation will be at Peoples Funeral Home (12060 US-31 South, Tanner) on Tuesday, April 19 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will start at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church (1300 Lindsay Lane, Athens). Travis’s body will lie in state one hour before services begin. Burial will follow at Thatch-Mann Cemetery in Athens.

Masks are required for the services and visitation, and social distancing will be observed.

Travis was appointed to the Council in July 2016, replacing longtime councilman Jimmy Gill, who himself lost his battle with cancer that year. In the 2016 election cycle, Travis ran unopposed, remaining on the Council.

Travis graduated from Central High School in Paris, Tenn., where he was a member of the drama club, later attending Fisk University in Nashville. He worked at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant for 29 years, but his passion for the arts powered many of his local projects.

Travis directed local productions of “To Kill A Mockingbird” and “Crowns,” and was twice nominated for a Wings Award for playing Hoke in “Driving Miss Daisy” and Homer Smith in “Lilies of the Field.” He didn’t win, but the third time was the charm – he won for playing Abraham in “Beautiful Dreamer.”