ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The ‘Full Tummy Project’ announced the appointment of the new director on Tuesday, July 25.

The ‘Full Tummy Project’ is a non-profit organization that is committed to ending hunger and food insecurity in Athens. New director Amanda Jones is a native of Athens and has four boys that attend Athens City Schools.

Jones has been involved in several non-profits, making her qualified for this position. The organization stated that Jones “brings excitement and a fresh vision to the project.”

Jones is taking over the position from Regina Kyle, who has led the project since 2016. In her tenure, she secured sponsors for all seven schools in the Athens City School System, established the project as a 501c3 and led fundraising efforts to support the project.

(From left to right- Amanda Jones and Regina Kyle. Photo: Full Tummy Project)

“The Full Tummy Project is near and dear to my heart. I will continue to support the project by serving on the Board and being a mentor to Amanda,” Kyle said. ” I am grateful for the opportunity that was put in front of me many years ago. I wasn’t receptive to taking it at first, but God has certainly blessed me through it. I have faith that Amanda is going to do a fabulous job leading the project, so I am at peace with the changes ahead.”

As the organization moves into its new phase, they call on local businesses, community members and philanthropic partners to rally behind the ‘Full Tummy Project.’

To learn more about the ‘Full Tummy Project,’ their mission and how to get involved, visit their Facebook page here.