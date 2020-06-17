Fridays After Five back in downtown Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – Downtown Athens is ready to celebrate summer with the start of its Fridays after Five.

The first event kicks off on Friday, June 19th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The band, Tomcat and Bark the Dawg will start playing around 7:00 p.m.

This week local food truck vendors Rita’s Italian Ice and Happi Pappi Beignets will be on site.

Fridays After Five is a chance for locals and out of towners to dine, shop, and enjoy live entertainment in the historical beauty of downtown Athens.

Organizers say please bring your lawn chairs and remember to social distance at all times.

Future dates for Fridays After Five include July 17th and August 14th.