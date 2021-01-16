Free tax help available to elderly and low-income taxpayers in Athens

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

ATHENS, Ala. – The Athens-Limestone Public Library and Retired Senior Volunteer Program are teaming up to help elderly and low-income taxpayers file their taxes electronically.

Help will be available by appointment only from Feb. 1-Apr. 15 at the Athens-Limestone Public Library (603 S. Jefferson St., Athens).

To schedule an appointment, call RSVP at (256) 232-7207.

In the month of February, appointments can be made Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10:15 a.m.-4 p.m. In March, appointments can be Monday and Thursday from 10:15-4 p.m.

Here’s a list of what to bring to the tax appointment:

Government-issued photo ID for filer and spouse (if married)

Social Security Cards and birth dates for all dependents (if any)

A copy of last year’s federal and state tax returns, if available

All W-2 and 1099 forms

Forms 1095-A, B or C (ACA Statements)

Information for other income (if any)

Information for all deductions (including charitable contributions)

Proof of checking account information and bank’s routing number

Total paid to daycare provider and their tax ID number (if applicable)

Notice 1444 and 1444-B (Economic Impact Payments)

If married and filing jointly, both spouses need to be present.