Free tax help available to elderly and low-income taxpayers in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – The Athens-Limestone Public Library and Retired Senior Volunteer Program are teaming up to help elderly and low-income taxpayers file their taxes electronically.
Help will be available by appointment only from Feb. 1-Apr. 15 at the Athens-Limestone Public Library (603 S. Jefferson St., Athens).
To schedule an appointment, call RSVP at (256) 232-7207.
In the month of February, appointments can be made Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10:15 a.m.-4 p.m. In March, appointments can be Monday and Thursday from 10:15-4 p.m.
Here’s a list of what to bring to the tax appointment:
- Government-issued photo ID for filer and spouse (if married)
- Social Security Cards and birth dates for all dependents (if any)
- A copy of last year’s federal and state tax returns, if available
- All W-2 and 1099 forms
- Forms 1095-A, B or C (ACA Statements)
- Information for other income (if any)
- Information for all deductions (including charitable contributions)
- Proof of checking account information and bank’s routing number
- Total paid to daycare provider and their tax ID number (if applicable)
- Notice 1444 and 1444-B (Economic Impact Payments)
If married and filing jointly, both spouses need to be present.