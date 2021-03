A mid adult volunteer hands a box of donated food items to people in a car during a drive through food drive.

ATHENS, Ala. – Families in need can get free groceries at Athens High School this Saturday.

Refuge Church is partnering with One Gen Away to give away 40,000 lbs of free groceries on Saturday, March 13.

Food distribution starts at 9:00 a.m. and will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This will be a drive-thru distribution only.

Volunteers should arrive at 8:00 a.m.