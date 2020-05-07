Forrest Street bridges in Athens reopen

ATHENS, Ala. – The city of Athens reopened the Forrest Street bridges Thursday afternoon.

The city celebrated the $4 million project with a ribbon cutting and opened the bridges to traffic at 2 p.m.

The project consisted of replacing the two aged-out bridges east of U.S. Highway 31 over Swan Creek, as well resurfacing the street to Lindsay Lane and expanding sidewalks to connect to the Swan Creek Greenway.

The bridges closed March 4 and city officials said the project was done ahead of schedule.

It was partially funded by a $2.5 million grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation.