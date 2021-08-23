Former sheriff will no longer serve probation after jail time

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Last week, former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to three years in jail and two years of probation for theft and felony ethics violations.

On Monday, Judge Pamel Baschab amended Blakely’s sentence and eliminated the two years of unsupervised probation that would have followed the jail time.

Court records showed an appeal was filed shortly after his sentence, and Blakely was released on a $50,000 bond.

Blakely was convicted on August 2 after a four-week-long trial that began with a one-week-long jury selection, followed by three weeks of testimony.

The jury found Blakely guilty on a theft of property charge for depositing a $4,000 check for his campaign to his own bank account and an ethics charge for borrowing up to $29,000 from a jail inmate fund and waiting months in some cases, to pay it back.