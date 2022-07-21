LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Three school officials convicted in a multi-million dollar virtual school fraud scheme in Limestone County were sentenced in federal court Thursday.

In February 2021, several education officials were indicted in a scheme where they allegedly defrauded the State of Alabama by claiming private school students were enrolled in a virtual Athens City Schools academy.

Former Athens City School Superintendent William “Trey” Holladay was sentenced to five years in prison with three years of supervised release after his prison time.

Those involved in the scheme were ordered to restitution for the money stolen from the Alabama State Department of Education in the amount of $5.7 million.

The former superintendent was found to be liable for 50% of the restitution amount owed for both the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 school years, which totals $2,865,948.60 to be paid.

Holladay must report to the Bureau of Prisons by 2 p.m. on September 1, 2022.

Gregory Corkren was sentenced to 22 months in prison with three years of supervised release after his prison term. He also must report to the Bureau of Prisons by 2 p.m. on September 1, 2022.

Corkren must pay 25% of the restitution owed for the 2016-2017 school year and 20% for the 2017-2018 school year. That total to be paid comes out to $1,303,514.28.

David Tutt was sentenced to two years in prison with three years of supervised release after his time in prison. He also must report to the Bureau of Prisons by 2 p.m. on September 1, 2022.

He must pay a $15,000 fine in addition to his 10% restitution amount of $258,920.04.

Tom Sisk was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised probation. Sisk was fined $15,000 and ordered to pay $13,000 dollars in restitution.