LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A former Limestone Correctional Facility guard and his wife were arrested Tuesday for various charges according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

ADOC said former guard James Chambers and his wife surrendered themselves to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday for charges. The department said its Law Enforcement Services Division issued the arrested warrants for the pair.

ADOC said Chambers had been a guard at Limestone Correctional Facility from Oct. 20, 2021 to Nov. 3, 2022 when he resigned.

The department said the two were implicated in an ongoing investigation at Limestone Correctional. ADOC said Chambers has been charged with seven counts of bribery and seven counts of using an official position for personal gain.

While ADOC did not name Chamber’s wife, an arrest report from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office lists both James Chambers and Sophia Chambers as living at the same address.

Sophia is charged with four counts of bribery of a public servant, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime and promoting prison contraband