Former Limestone County deputy pleads guilty to financially exploiting the elderly

(WHNT) — A former Limestone County deputy pleaded guilty to financially exploiting the elderly, the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

Officials say William Rodney Jackson of Athens pled guilty to the Class B felony and was sentence to five years in the penetentiary. He will begin his sentence with three years of probation.

In a press release, the district attorney’s office said Jackson intentionally deceived four people over the age of 60 and took their money, which violates Alabama’s Financial Exploitation of the Elderly Act.

“Alabamians are fortunate that we have laws that allow the prosecution of those who look to exploit the elderly financially,” said Joseph P. Borg, director of the Alabama Securities Commission. “We want the message to be clear, that if you financially exploit anyone, especially an individual over the age of 60, there will be serious consequences.”

As part of Jackson’s plea agreement, he will pay $13,500 in restitution. Officials say Jackson paid $6,500 at the time of his sentencing and is required to pay the remaining balance by December 2023.

Additionally, the district attorney’s office said Jackson is barred from the securities industry, and will serve time in jail if he violates the terms of his sentence.