LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Former Limestone County Commissioner and long-time law enforcement officer Gary Daly has died.

According to the Limestone County Commission, Daly, who is also the father of current commission chairman Collin Daly, passed away Saturday night.

Daly previously served on the commission both as the District 1 commissioner and chairman.

In a social media post, the commission called Daly the “definition of a public servant” and noted his time serving the community at the Athens Police Department, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and other departments around the county.

“Please offer up prayers for the Daly family as they face the loss of another dear family member and servant of Limestone County,” the post by the commission said.

The Ardmore Police Department, where Daly retired as a captain, also offered a tribute to Daly on Social Media.

“We are saddened by the loss of longtime Captain Gary Daly. Gary worked under the late William “Doc” Oliver and under their tenure the police department flourished. Please pray for the family as they navigate through this difficult time. Rest easy Captain, we’ll take the watch from here.” Ardmore Police Department

The county commission said the funeral arrangements for Daly will be handled by Spry Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. while the funeral will be held Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.