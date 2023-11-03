MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A former employee of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is facing multiple charges in connection with an incident involving an inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

A spokesperson with ADOC said 51-year-old Jennifer Howze, who previously worked for the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, has been arrested and charged in Madison County for 12 counts of official use of office for personal gain. According to jail records, she was arrested on Wednesday and is being held on a $60,000 bond.

Once Howze bonds out of the Madison County Jail, she will then be transported to the Limestone County Jail, where she will face five charges of first-degree promoting prison contraband and two counts of second-degree promoting prison contraband, according to ADOC.

ADOC said both sets of charges stem from an incident involving an inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is still investigating the incident.