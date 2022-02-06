LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Former Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay will be sentenced on March 31, 2022 at 10 a.m. after pleading guilty to conspiracy last December.

Holladay pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy in a multi-million dollar virtual academy fraud scheme on Thursday, December 16. According to his plea agreement, by pleading guilty, all charges against his wife Deborah, and his additional charges will be dismissed.

Court documents say five days before the sentencing, both the government and the defendant must file a memorandum laying out what they believe to be an appropriate sentence and why they think it is appropriate.

All motions for reduced sentences based on Holladay’s cooperation and acceptance of responsibility, as well as motions of variance must also be filed five days before the sentencing date.

Holladay is one of two former schools superintendents, including former Limestone county Superintendent Tom Sisk, accused of conspiracy to defraud the U.S Government. Federal officials said the two former superintendents and four other people fraudulently claimed private school students, who attended schools in the Black Belt Region, were enrolled full time in Athens City and Limestone County School Districts. The systems received state funds for those students.

As previously reported, the former superintendent has to surrender all professional education certifications and licenses that he holds. He must also forfeit all assets and property to the U.S. government, with the exception of his state pension.

Holladay cannot request a sentence that includes less than 30 months of prison time. His charge comes with a maximum of five years and a maximum fine of $250,000.