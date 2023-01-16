LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
On Jan. 4, officers with the response team conducted an operation in Northeast Limestone County. Authorities say as a result, they executed a search warrant at a home on Clem Acres Road, in Athens.
Officers reportedly found two firearms and about two ounces of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and other controlled substances.
Five men were arrested in connection to the operation:
- Charles King, 61, has been charged with drug trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possessing a pistol illegally.
- David Brown, 43, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- John Montgomery, 52, was charged with illegally possessing a pistol.
- Gary Don Clinard, 77, has been charged with obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.
- Gary Darrin Clinard, 54, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
King is still being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. Gary Darrin Clinard is also still being held in the detention center on a $2,500 bond.
Brown and Montgomery were both released on $2,500 bond, and Gary Don Clinnard was released on $2,000 bond.