LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.

On Jan. 4, officers with the response team conducted an operation in Northeast Limestone County. Authorities say as a result, they executed a search warrant at a home on Clem Acres Road, in Athens.

Officers reportedly found two firearms and about two ounces of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and other controlled substances.

Charles King (Photo: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

David Brown (Photo: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

John Montgomery (Photo: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Gary Don Clinard (Photo: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Gary Darrin Clinard (Photo: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Five men were arrested in connection to the operation:

Charles King, 61, has been charged with drug trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possessing a pistol illegally.

David Brown, 43, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

John Montgomery, 52, was charged with illegally possessing a pistol.

Gary Don Clinard, 77, has been charged with obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.

Gary Darrin Clinard, 54, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

King is still being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. Gary Darrin Clinard is also still being held in the detention center on a $2,500 bond.

Brown and Montgomery were both released on $2,500 bond, and Gary Don Clinnard was released on $2,000 bond.