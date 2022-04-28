ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – When the City of Athens’ Relay for Life team kicks off the annual bass fishing tournament on May, there will be more than fishing and fundraising on their minds.

The team recently lost two members, Athens City Councilman Frank Travis and part-time Athens Police Department employee Kathy Cothren. Another employee’s daughter is also fighting cancer.

Team Captain Holly Hollman said that the last email she sent to the team was about Cothren’s passing.

“Kathy planned to be at this fishing tournament at 4 a.m. ready to check live wells, make a doughnut run and fellowship throughout the day,” Hollman said. “Losing Kathy and Councilman Travis so close together along with the other heartaches our team has gone through, we’re more dedicated than ever, but we’re also hurting.”

The tournament will take place on May 7. Registration prior to the event is $100 per team with an optional $10 for Big Fish. Registration will be available the day of the event starting at 4 a.m. Day of the event registration will cost $110 with an optional $10 for Big Fish.

You can register in person or online. There will be cash prizes for first through tenth place, lunch for boaters and a door prize drawing for boaters.