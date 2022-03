LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A home in Athens sustained severe damage Thursday from an early morning fire.

An Athens City official says fire crews responded to the call around 5:37 a.m.

The home, on Cloverleaf Drive, shows heavy damage from smoke and fire. Fire crews say there were no injuries to those inside the house.

Athens Fire & Rescue crews are still on scene.

This is a developing story.