ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A search warrant led to one pound of fentanyl and multiple guns being found in an Athens home Wednesday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities served the warrant at a home in the 900-block of Beech Street in Athens after an ‘extensive investigation’ conducted by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force.

29-year-old Jonathan James Rice, of Athens, was charged with drug trafficking and distribution of a controlled substance.

Jonathan James Rice | Photo: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

“I commend the dedication and teamwork of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Special Response Team, FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force and the City of Athens Police Department that removed this extremely dangerous drug from the streets of our county,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McClaughlin said.

Rice was being held in the Limestone County Detention Center and no bond had been set as of Friday afternoon.