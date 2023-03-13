According to Ardmore Fire & Rescue, the crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and 2nd Avenue East early Monday morning.

ARDMORE, Ala. (WHNT) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash in downtown Ardmore.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed with News 19 that he was dispatched to the scene, but realized the crash happened on the Tennessee side of Highway 53.

According to Ardmore Fire & Rescue, the crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and 2nd Avenue East early Monday morning.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area or use caution if that isn’t an option.

News 19 has crews headed to the scene and will provide more updates as they become available.

This is a developing story.