LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Life has never been the same for Amy and Allen Tucker after losing their daughter Elizabeth who was killed after being struck by a drunk driver in Athens 3 years ago today.

On the anniversary of her death, the family of Elizabeth Tucker is speaking out. The Tucker family says they’re still searching for closure as the case has slowly moved through the court system.

It was back in September 2020 when the family received the worst news of their lives.

Their daughter Elizabeth was taken from them after she was struck by an SUV that was driven by Tonyia Shepard, who law enforcement said was under the influence at the time.

The family has been consumed in consistent grief since then and 3 years later, the case has still seen no movement. Abigail Tucker, Elizabeth’s younger sister says the toughest part is knowing that her late sister’s killer is still walking free.

“There’s always going to be that really big void of like trying to adapt to not having someone who’s been really important in your life,” Tucker told News 19. “I think most of the time there’s a lot of anger that the lady who hit her is still like out walking and she’s doing whatever she wants while she dramatically altered our family”.

The family says they’ve been pleading for answers and they’ve had little to no contact with the Limestone County District Attorney’s office regarding the case.

According to court records, the case has been rescheduled for January 9th, 2024.