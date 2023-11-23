ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A Facebook marketplace transaction ended in gunfire in Athens on Friday night. Now, authorities are urging people to put safety first when it comes to these transactions.

Athens Police Chief Anthony Presnell says a meet-up at a home in Athens quickly turned dangerous after a disagreement took place over the timing of a Facebook Marketplace transaction.

According to the Athens Police Department (APD), 45-year-old Donald Lamar Smith was detained at U.S. 72 and Mooresville Road. The department said Smith has been charged with first-degree assault following the shooting investigation.

“They had been dealing back and forth for several hours… This is already after 10:30 at night and one gentleman said ‘Hey, this is too late to come to my house,’ which I agree with that 10:30 is too late to be doing any type of exchange. They elected to go anyway and obviously kind of turned south from there,” said Chief Presnell.

According to the Facebook Marketplace guide, if you’re meeting someone in person – they recommend arranging your meeting in a public and well-lit area. Despite advice pushing toward a public exchange of items bought online, a growing number of marketplace buyers and sellers are meeting at their homes.

The concept of marketplace is simple, Facebook shows you items for sale in your area and lets you list your own goods for sale as well. When a buyer spots an item they want to purchase, they contact the seller through Facebook Marketplace and arrange a meetup or exchange.

Mark McAllister says he’s done it a bunch of times.

“I’ve sold TVs before, I’ve had TVs, I’ve bought video games before, clothes and stuff. I’ve done it in Walmart’s parking lot, I’ve had people that couldn’t meet and I’ve gone to their house and picked it up, venomed the money and they left it on their porch,” said McAllister.

Now, APD has some advice on how to safely meet someone for your purchase.

“If you don’t know them – best not to go to their house. Try to meet in a public place where it’s got people shopping, surveillance cameras, let a friend know where you’re going or take someone with you as you’re making the exchange,” Presnell advised.