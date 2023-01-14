ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens on Friday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) issued an emergency missing child alert early Saturday morning for 15-year-old Leilan Auwae.

Auwae was last seen on Jan. 13 at around 3:10 p.m. in the area of East Limestone Road in Athens. Authorities say she was wearing torn jeans, a dark hooded, sweatshirt, and black lace up boots when she was last seen.

Auwae is described as a 5’2″, 130 lb. white female with brown hair and brown eyes. According to ALEA’s missing child alert, she has a dimple on her right cheek and a nose ring.

Leilan Auwae (Photo: ALEA) Leilan Auwae (Photo: ALEA)

Anyone with information on Auwae’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111 or call 911.