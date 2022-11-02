TANNER, Ala. (WHNT) — No injuries are reported after an emergency landing left a small plane in a field in Limestone County.

The small plane made an emergency landing around 5:30 p.m. just north of the Pryor Field Regional Airport. The plane came down on a local farm.

State Troopers and Limestone County Sheriff’s Department both responded to the scene.

The right wing of the plane snapped during the landing, but the plane did not catch fire during the crash. The pilot was the only passenger on the plane at the time of the landing.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.